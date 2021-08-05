Yokem Connection
Three East Texans make Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list

Trestan Ebner
Trestan Ebner(AP Images)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 2021 Earl Campbell watch list was announced on Thursday and there are plenty of big names in the running for the award.

The award looks to honor the NCAA’s best offensive player with ties to the state of Texas. The student-athlete needs to succeed on and off the field and carry on the legacy of Hall of Famer Earl Campbell. Fifty-three student-athletes from nine conferences and five independent universities made the watch list.

Utah quarterback Charlie Brewer, Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, and UTSA running back Sincere McCormick have been previous finalist for the award and are once again back on the watch list.

As always there are East Texas student-athletes of the list.

They are:

  • Trestan Ebner, Baylor running back - Henderson
  • Keyontay Ingram, USC running back - Carthage
  • keke Chism, Missouri wide receiver - Daingerfield

Other big names include

2021 Earl Campbell 1
2021 Earl Campbell 1(KTRE Sports)
2021 Earl Campbell 2
2021 Earl Campbell 2(KTRE Sports)

