STUDY: In-person students ‘significantly outperformed’ virtual students

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The school bell is starting to ring for more and more districts across the state, however, COVID-19 is top-of-mind for parents as cases continue to climb at a rapid rate.

Unlike the 2020-21 school year, this year, fewer districts are offering virtual learning options, and many of those that do have modified their qualifications. That’s likely because students who learned in the classroom setting generally had better learning outcomes, according to data released by the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE).

“The data is clear that in-person instruction is far more beneficial than virtual learning options for the majority of students,” said State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley in a news release. “It is absolutely critical that we keep our students in the classroom for this upcoming year while mitigating the spread of COVID-19.”

The department said, “the rate of students who scored Mastery or above on ELA and Math assessments was 15% higher for students who were in-person” compared to virtual students. Meanwhile, “students who were virtual for the entire year had an 11% greater rate of Unsatisfactory scores than students who were in-person for the entire year.”

