Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Spirit Airlines cancels more flights as problems stretch into 5th day

Spirit Airlines canceled another 45% of schedule as problems hit fifth day
Spirit Airlines canceled another 45% of schedule as problems hit fifth day(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Problems persist for Spirit Airlines as the budget carrier canceled another 360 flights on Thursday.

According to FlightAware, that’s more than 45% of its total schedule.

The low-cost carrier has canceled or delayed hundreds of flights since Aug. 1, stranding passengers around the country due to weather, technology outages and staffing shortages.

According to the Department of Transportation, travelers whose flights have been canceled are due a refund.

FlightAware notes right now Spirit’s cancellations account for more than 80% of all flight cancellations in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been shot in the arm at Oak Creek Apartments.
Man shot in arm after argument at apartment complex; suspect sought
Sable Barber (left) said that her 15-year-old son didn't show any typical symptoms before...
Mother of 15-year-old COVID-19 patient pleads for others to get vaccinated
Monica Morin has been missing since late July, police say.
Shreveport woman reported missing by family
“I was pretty shocked. I didn’t expect it,” Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin...
DA ‘pretty shocked’ by former PE teacher’s guilty plea to amended charge
CPSO: Two men arrested for home improvement fraud

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex
Numbers released Friday night show the state had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
COVID-19: In Florida hospitals, ‘there are only so many beds’
Health experts blame the recent surges in Covid-19 cases on the low rate of vaccinations and...
Moderna plans booster doses to help fight virus
The Dixie Fire devastated Greenville, California, on Wednesday, ravaging its downtown.
Wildfire decimates California town of Greenville
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
LIVE AT 2:30 PM: Shreveport mayor, hospital leaders to address dramatic rise in COVID-19 hospitalization rates