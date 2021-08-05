Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Sign up for free back-to-school shoe giveaway here

The back-to-school giveaway will be held Aug. 14, 2021.
The back-to-school giveaway will be held Aug. 14, 2021.(Barbara Norton)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Parents in need can sign up now to get free shoes for their kids ages 5 to 19.

The 17th annual Back to School Shoe Giveaway will be held Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walmart located at 6713 Pines Rd. in Shreveport. To receive free shoes, parents must sign up at Shoppers Value Foods during the following times:

Monday, Aug. 9

  • 3709 Greenwood Rd.
  • 3 to 5 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 9

  • 6363 Hearne Ave. #115
  • 6 to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

  • North Market
  • 3 to 5 p.m.

To qualify to receive free shoes, parents must show ID, proof of government assistance, and the child must be present to try on shoes.

This annual event is sponsored by The African American Celebration Parade Committee founder, Barbara Norton, as well as Comcast, Walmart, Alpha Media, Shoppers Value Foods, and Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been shot in the arm at Oak Creek Apartments.
Man shot in arm after argument at apartment complex; suspect sought
Sable Barber (left) said that her 15-year-old son didn't show any typical symptoms before...
Mother of 15-year-old COVID-19 patient pleads for others to get vaccinated
Monica Morin has been missing since late July, police say.
Shreveport woman reported missing by family
(Source: Gray TV file photo illustration)
Man dies when pickup traveling wrong way on I-20 hits big rig’s trailer
Elderly man not wearing seat belt dead after veering off road, hitting multiple trees

Latest News

Caddo Parish School officials discuss bus driver shortage.
Nationwide bus driver shortage affects ArkLaTex districts
The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
Grand Slam School Supply Giveaway open to students in Shreveport
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office are holding a...
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport & CPSO team up for back-to-school safety event
The 2021-2022 school year is here!
United Steel Workers Union hosting school supply giveaway in Texarkana