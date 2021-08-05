Sign up for free back-to-school shoe giveaway here

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Parents in need can sign up now to get free shoes for their kids ages 5 to 19.

The 17th annual Back to School Shoe Giveaway will be held Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walmart located at 6713 Pines Rd. in Shreveport. To receive free shoes, parents must sign up at Shoppers Value Foods during the following times:

Monday, Aug. 9

3709 Greenwood Rd.

3 to 5 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 9

6363 Hearne Ave. #115

6 to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

North Market

3 to 5 p.m.

To qualify to receive free shoes, parents must show ID, proof of government assistance, and the child must be present to try on shoes.

This annual event is sponsored by The African American Celebration Parade Committee founder, Barbara Norton, as well as Comcast, Walmart, Alpha Media, Shoppers Value Foods, and Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church.

