Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Woman shot in domestic incident on Woodhaven Lane

One person was reportedly shot on Woodhaven Lane in Shreveport, La. on Aug. 5, 2021.
One person was reportedly shot on Woodhaven Lane in Shreveport, La. on Aug. 5, 2021.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting Thursday, Aug. 5 at 4:30 p.m.

The incident occurred on Woodhaven Lane near Timberview Lane and Valley View Drive. At least eight units initially responded.

One person was reportedly shot on Woodhaven Lane in Shreveport, La. on Aug. 5, 2021.
One person was reportedly shot on Woodhaven Lane in Shreveport, La. on Aug. 5, 2021.(KSLA)

Police say a woman was shot in the hand and arm and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital. SPD officials say this was a domestic incident, and that they do have a male suspect identified; he has not yet been taken into custody. Officers are searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been shot in the arm at Oak Creek Apartments.
Man shot in arm after argument at apartment complex; suspect sought
Sable Barber (left) said that her 15-year-old son didn't show any typical symptoms before...
Mother of 15-year-old COVID-19 patient pleads for others to get vaccinated
Monica Morin has been missing since late July, police say.
Shreveport woman reported missing by family
(Source: Gray TV file photo illustration)
Man dies when pickup traveling wrong way on I-20 hits big rig’s trailer
Elderly man not wearing seat belt dead after veering off road, hitting multiple trees

Latest News

Caddo Parish School officials discuss bus driver shortage.
Nationwide bus driver shortage affects ArkLaTex districts
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 5,647 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
The back-to-school giveaway will be held Aug. 14, 2021.
Sign up for free back-to-school shoe giveaway here
Arkansas Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
House committee votes no on mask bills