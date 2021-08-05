Woman shot in domestic incident on Woodhaven Lane

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting Thursday, Aug. 5 at 4:30 p.m.

The incident occurred on Woodhaven Lane near Timberview Lane and Valley View Drive. At least eight units initially responded.

One person was reportedly shot on Woodhaven Lane in Shreveport, La. on Aug. 5, 2021. (KSLA)

Police say a woman was shot in the hand and arm and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital. SPD officials say this was a domestic incident, and that they do have a male suspect identified; he has not yet been taken into custody. Officers are searching for the suspect.

