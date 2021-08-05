Woman shot in domestic incident on Woodhaven Lane
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting Thursday, Aug. 5 at 4:30 p.m.
The incident occurred on Woodhaven Lane near Timberview Lane and Valley View Drive. At least eight units initially responded.
Police say a woman was shot in the hand and arm and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital. SPD officials say this was a domestic incident, and that they do have a male suspect identified; he has not yet been taken into custody. Officers are searching for the suspect.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
