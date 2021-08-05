Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Schools sue and mayor defies Arkansas mask mandate ban

The lawsuit filed Thursday by the Little Rock and Marion school districts is the second the...
The lawsuit filed Thursday by the Little Rock and Marion school districts is the second the state faces over the law Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April prohibiting schools and other governmental bodies from requiring masks.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas’ ban on mask mandates faces a new legal challenge and defiance from the mayor of the state capital as the state’s coronavirus cases continue to spiral.

The Little Rock and Marion school districts on Thursday asked a state judge to block the law Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April prohibiting schools and other governmental bodies from requiring masks.

Little Rock’s mayor issued an order requiring masks in the city’s public spaces. The moves came as Republican lawmakers appeared unlikely to roll back the prohibition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
Shreveport mayor, hospital leaders address dramatic rise in COVID-19 hospitalization rates
One person was reportedly shot on Woodhaven Lane in Shreveport, La. on Aug. 5, 2021.
Woman shot in domestic incident on Woodhaven Lane
Man dies in crash on I-49
Accident claims man’s life in south Caddo; victim identified
(Source: Gray TV file photo illustration)
Man dies when pickup traveling wrong way on I-20 hits big rig’s trailer
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said that Lana Cristina, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder...
Infant dead after mother admits to using drugs before breastfeeding

Latest News

Arkansas Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
House committee votes no on mask bills
Texas Gov. Greg Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered another special legislative session to again...
Texas governor orders new try at passing GOP voting laws
Texas Special Session almost wraps up
Texas lawmakers expect Gov. Abbott to call another special session
crash
Crews working to restore power following crash