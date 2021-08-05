Adoption centers seeing more pets being surrendered over families dealing with COVID

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - COVID-19 is impacting people all over the world, but it’s also impacting animals.

Recently, the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana posted on Facebook saying a pet was surrendered at its shelter because the family was dealing with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Ninna Lopez runs Ninna’s Rescue in Benton, and she says they’re seeing a similar influx of pets, but don’t have enough people to adopt them.

KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with Lopez about how this trend is in stark contrast to the rise in pet adoptions seen during shutdowns in 2020 when the pandemic first began. Watch it tonight on News 12.

