One more comfortable day before heat turns up

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking another comfortable day for the ArkLaTex as the humidity remains muted. Temperatures today will again be in the low 90s, but starting Friday temperatures will start to skyrocket followed by the humidity over the weekend. Sunday and early next week we could see high temperatures that are once again pushing up towards the 100 degree. The silver lining potentially for the ArkLaTex is as the heat ratchets back up the humidity may not be to quite the intensity that we saw last week which may help to prevent any Heat Warnings for the region. Out in the tropics we are watching a wave that is about to emerge off the coast of Africa that will need to be watched closely as we go through the weekend and into next week.

We are tracking the return of scorching heat and humidity this weekend for the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning get ready for more hazy skies, but also comfortable weather from Mother Nature. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 60s for many, something you really don’t see during the month of August. As through the morning and into the afternoon temperatures should move up into the low 90s across the ArkLaTex, but the low humidity means it really won’t feel uncomfortable at all to be outside. Wildfire smoke though, will continue to keep skies hazy across the ArkLaTex.

Now once we get to Friday, and continuing through the weekend, we are tracking a return to summer for the ArkLaTex. This means that temperatures will begin to rise first back into the mid-90s followed by the humidity over the weekend. While a shower will be possible across the region the rising heat will be a much more noticeable weather impact for the ArkLaTex. By the time we to Sunday highs around the 100 degree mark are not out of the question for the region.

As we look ahead to next week we are tracking more of the same on the way. Temperatures through Wednesday look to continue to be in the upper 90s with 100 degree highs not out of the question. That along with elevated humidity make Heat Advisories a distinct possibility through at least the first half of the week. But again we do not expect the humidity to rise to the point where Heat Warnings appear likely, which will make for a little bit of a silver lining for the region. Its about the small victories this time of year.

In the meantime, make sure you enjoy the rare comfortable weather Thursday! Have a great day!

