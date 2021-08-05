Nationwide bus shortage affects ArkLaTex districts

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - School districts across the nation are experiencing a nationwide bus driver shortage. Officials say some of the problem stems from the ongoing pandemic.

However, for Kassie Stelley, there’s no shortage of bad days when you’re carrying precious cargo.

“I love the kids. I love their smiles, I love their stories, I love all the pictures that they draw and the little trinkets that they bring you. I get erasers and candy that’s been in their pockets and its so special,” she said.

Stelley has been a a bus driver with the Caddo Parish School District for the last two years. She says her role is more than just shuttling kids to and from school, she’s helping to steer their minds in the right direction for the day ahead.

“You’re the first person they see. If they’ve had a bad day at home, you’re able to cheer them up and make them smile and change their outlook on their day,” said Stelley.

As the pandemic continues and the Delta variant ramps up across the United States, the need is still present for more drivers like Stelley nationwide.

Jeff Roberts, the director of transportation for Caddo Parish Schools says the district is no exception to the shortage.

“We do need 20 to 25 drivers. That would establish our sub pool,” said Roberts.

Caddo Parish School officials discuss bus driver shortage. (KSLA)

Until those positions can be filled, staff have to find away to make their current resources work. Roberts continued, “It’s a lot of moving parts. Covering this bus here, splitting routes, the biggest thing it affects is our timing, if we’re having to cover a route, we may be running behind.”

According to a 2021 School Transportation Survey by HopSkipDrive, COVID-19 is enhancing the issue across the country. More than 80 percent of the survey’s respondents from districts across the country say the ongoing bus driver shortage is definitely a cause for concern that the pandemic is making worse.

However, the lack of drivers in the Caddo Parish School District is not a problem for Stelley, because she’s upholding a legacy of protecting children. Her mom, Glynda Stelley, was a bus driver for Caddo Parish Schools for44 years, the longest on record for the district. Glynda died last year.

“I got to drive with her a little while, got to do a couple of field trips. I got her route last year and got the honor of doing that for a year,” said Stelley.

She says her mom’s dedication is why she’s in it for the long haul.

“I hope to hopefully get as many years as she did and retire and drive grandkids of the kids that I started driving. It’s very special, very special,” Stelley said.

Roberts says the school district is not currently offering an incentive program to recruit more drivers.

The next bus driver driver training event for the Caddo Parish School District is August 10, 2021.

