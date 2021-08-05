Yokem Connection
LIVE AT 2:30 PM: Shreveport mayor, hospital leaders to address dramatic rise in COVID-19 hospitalization rates

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the last two weeks, northwest Louisiana has seen a 141% increase in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, health officials say.

As such, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and hospital leaders will hold a briefing Thursday afternoon to address this dramatic increase. The mayor’s office says as of Wednesday, Aug. 4, 218 patients were hospitalized throughout the region. Fifty of those patients were admitted in just one day on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The briefing will be held at 2:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this story.

