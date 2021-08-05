Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

How to return to school safely as COVID-19 cases surge

By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A coronavirus case surge continues across United States with the delta variant pushing hospitalizations nearly three times higher than they were a month ago.

And all this is happening as many students are preparing for a return to the classroom, so is there a way to make school safe?

The delta variant now accounts more than 93% of new COVID-19 cases. Deaths were up by 42% last week and hospitalizations are three times higher than a month ago.

“Think about what you can do and what those around you can do to protect yourselves. That’s how we stop this pandemic,” former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said.

As schools across the country prepare to welcome back students, there continues to be concern.

“Getting everyone who’s 12 years of age or older fully vaccinated before the school year starts should be number one on everyone’s back to school checklist,” said Dr. Nipunie Raiapakse, pediatric infectious disease specialist with Mayo Clinic Children’s Center.

Health experts say getting everyone who’s eligible vaccinated will also help protect those who are too young to get the vaccine.

“It becomes all the more important that we lean heavily on the other preventative strategies that we do have like masking, physical distancing, handwashing, in order to keep them as safe as possible,” Raiapakse said.

While recommendations for schools will vary based on changes in the pandemic and from one community to the next, right now more than 90% of the U.S. population lives in a county where people should be wearing a mask indoors, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

“I would not recommend a brand new first day of school mask because you want to really use one that they have worn before that you know fits well, that they’ll be able to keep on and that they’re comfortable wearing,” said Raiapakse.

Health experts say wearing a mask at school also provides a layer of protection against other respiratory viruses, which can cause symptoms similar to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been shot in the arm at Oak Creek Apartments.
Man shot in arm after argument at apartment complex; suspect sought
Sable Barber (left) said that her 15-year-old son didn't show any typical symptoms before...
Mother of 15-year-old COVID-19 patient pleads for others to get vaccinated
Monica Morin has been missing since late July, police say.
Shreveport woman reported missing by family
(Source: Gray TV file photo illustration)
Man dies when pickup traveling wrong way on I-20 hits big rig’s trailer
Elderly man not wearing seat belt dead after veering off road, hitting multiple trees

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks with United Auto Works Local 600 president Bernie Ricky before he...
Automakers pledge to increase U.S. electric vehicle sales
President Joe Biden will pay tribute to law enforcement officers who responded to the Jan. 6...
Biden signs bill awarding medals to Jan. 6 first responders
New Orleans City Council votes to end penalties for small amounts of marijuana possession and...
10,000 marijuana convictions to be pardoned in New Orleans
Mayor Perkins, hospital leaders address steep rise in COVID 19 hospitalizations
Mayor Perkins, hospital leaders address steep rise in COVID 19 hospitalizations