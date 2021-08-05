Grand Slam School Supply Giveaway open to students in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The brothers of the Masonry Lodge Pride of Benton, Lodge #34 will be having a school supply giveaway Saturday, Aug. 7.

The event will be held from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at 5632 Hearne Ave. Pro wrestler, Death Tro, will be at the event, as well as comedian, Jeremy Smith. The event will feature live entertainment and food.

It’s free to the public, and school supplies will be given away while they last.

