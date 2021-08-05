Eviction moratorium extended to October, but assistance still available to Caddo Parish renters in need
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Aug. 3, the CDC issued a new eviction moratorium that lasts until Oct. 3 for areas of the country with “substantial and high” COVID-19 transmission rates. That includes Caddo Parish.
Rental assistance is still available to renters in need though.
The City of Shreveport put out the following list of resources for renters on Thursday, Aug. 5:
Caddo Parish Emergency Rental Assistance
Shreveport Financial Empowerment Center
Providence House
- 318-221-7887
- https://theprovidencehouse.com/
Catholic Charities
- 318-865-0200
- https://ccnla.org/
Salvation Army
- 318-424-3200
- https://salvationarmyalm.org/shreveport/
Acadiana Legal Services
- 318-222-7186
- https://www.la-law.org/get-help/
Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance
- 877-459-6555
- https://www.lastaterent.com/
United Way
- 211
