Cranking up the heat for the next several days

(KSLA) - Say goodbye to the nice comfortable weather. The heat will be turned up through the weekend and next week. There could be some heat advisories put back into place.

This evening should remain dry, despite a few more clouds hanging around. It is possible that one or two small showers pop up real quick, but most of the ArkLaTex will stay rain-free. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s this evening. The humidity will not be too bad, so it should be nice to get out and enjoy.

Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy early but those clouds should break apart and move away as the night wears on. The humidity is slowly coming back with the return of southerly winds. This will make it a little more muggy overnight, so it will not quite be as cool. Lows Friday morning should be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

Friday will be more of the same, but hotter. Look for more sunshine with a few passing clouds. There may also be a couple stray showers. I have a 10% chance of rain for the day. Most of you will stay dry, so no need for that umbrella. Temperatures will be getting hot again though. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Very close to average for early August.

Over this weekend, there should be little to no rain with plenty of sunshine. I do not expect anything to get in the way of some weekend plans. It will be hot again. The humidity will also be back with hot temperatures in the mid 90s. So, it will likely feel like the triple digits again. There is a possibility we see more heat advisories issued for parts of the ArkLaTex. It should still be a very nice weekend!

Monday and Tuesday are shaping up to have very hot temperatures. It should be back to the upper 90s with the humidity sticking around. So, it will not be very pleasant. There should not be much rain if any at all. I have only a 10% chance for a quick shower both days.

Not much will be changing for Wednesday and Thursday. More heat, and little to no rain. There should be plenty of sunshine both days with only a few passing clouds at times. Temperatures will heat up to the mid to upper 90s with only a 10% chance of a quick shower.

In the tropics, things are starting to wake back up! There are two areas of concern. Off the coast of Africa is one area that we are watching closely. It has a 40% chance in the next couple days, and a 70% chance in the next 5 days. This is likely to become a tropical depression or maybe tropical storm Fred. The other area we are watching is in the southern mid-Atlantic, and has a 20% in the next 5 days. Either way, both of these areas are far away from the US and pose no threat to the Gulf of Mexico. If things continue to ramp up, we will be your First Alert to tell you about it.

Have a thrilling Thursday and an even better rest of the week!

