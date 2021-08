SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 2021-2022 school year is upon us!

Which ArkLaTex schools will have mask mandates, virtual options for the 2021-22 school year

FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL: When ArkLaTex students go back to the classroom

We’d love to see photos of your kids heading back to the classroom. Submit them below, and we may feature them on air!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.