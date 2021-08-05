Yokem Connection
Accident claims man’s life in south Caddo

Man dies in crash on I-49
Man dies in crash on I-49(WCAX)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriffs office says an out-of-state man has died in a car crash that happened at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5.

The crash occurred on I-49 at Southern Loop. The driver was going southbound when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a cement pillar.

He was the only one in the vehicle and died at the scene. The CPSO is still investigating the crash and has not released the identity of the driver.

