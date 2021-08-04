Willis-Knighton launches COVID-19 dashboard to track hospitalized patients

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Willis-Knighton Health System has launched a COVID-19 dashboard to keep the community up to date with the latest hospitalization data.

Daily updates on the number of patients, and the number of those who are vaccinated versus unvaccinated, will be provided via Facebook and Instagram.

“Willis-Knighton sees providing these sobering and factual numbers of COVID hospitalized patients as the best way to communicate to the community the devastating impact that the Delta variant wave is having on the health of our population,” says Brian Crawford, executive senior vice president and chief administrative officer. “The fact that almost 90 percent of those hospitalized, including those in the ICU, are unvaccinated speaks for itself and hopefully breaks through a lot of the misinformation being circulated. The best way to protect yourself and your family is simply by being vaccinated.”

On Wednesday, Aug. 4, the health system reported 76 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 65 were unvaccinated and 11 were vaccinated.

