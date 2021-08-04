Yokem Connection
WEBXTRA: You can help an East Texas dog park win a $25,000 grant

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bossart Bark Park in Tyler is one of the finalists with a chance to win a 2021 PetSafe Bark for Your Park grant.

Finalists were chosen by PetSafe judges who scored each submission on the level of enthusiasm and and the impact that a dog park project will have on the community. Five communities with the highest votes will receive $25,000 for the construction of a new park and five will be awarded $5,000 to enhance their local dog parks.

Bossart Bark Park is an 8-acre community park families and their four-legged friends. It’s open daily from dawn to dusk and located off Grande Boulevard between highway 155 and Old Jacksonville Rd.

To vote for Bossart Bark Park click here: barkforyourpark.com.

