Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Video released of initial condo collapse response

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: The contents of the video associated with this story may be disturbing to some.

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Officials in a Florida town have released body camera footage from the first police officers who responded to a building collapse that left 98 people dead.

The town of Surfside released the three videos Tuesday.

Officers arrived just minutes after the east side of Champlain Tower South pancaked in the earlier morning hours of June 24.

Each video lasts about 18 minutes. Clouds of dust billow as the officers make their way past the massive wreckage.

The officers can be seen calling for survivors and escorting residents away from the part of the building that was still standing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, the driver of a white Ford Crown Victoria was making a left turn onto...
Crash causes power outage; driver runs from scene
In a comment on Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards Facebook post, the faculty member expressed her...
NSU professor announces intention to retire after saying on Facebook she wouldn’t care if unvaccinated people die
WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
A judge has ordered former Bossier Elementary School physical education teacher Aubrey Perry...
Former Bossier Parish educator ordered to prison for 50 years for trying to rape a child
Dr. Joseph Bocchini from Willis Knighton speaks on COVID-19 surge & the impact on kids.
Health leaders worry for NWLA hospital capacity amid fourth surge

Latest News

Freshman congressman Rep. Cori Bush drew upon her experience with eviction to fight for an...
For Missouri congresswoman, eviction fight is personal
Flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville in Plumas County,...
Hot, gusty weather could mean explosive fire growth in West
Freshman congressman Rep. Cori Bush drew upon her experience with eviction to fight for an...
Rep. Cori Bush says she hopes eviction moratorium provides families with stability
Some students head back to school to comfortable temperatures while scorching weather is ahead...
DeSoto Parish heads back to school
The bipartisan group of Senate negotiators speak to reporters just after a vote to start work...
Senators try to sell $1 trillion infrastructure plan to public