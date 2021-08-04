Slowly rising summer heat for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we reach midweek we are tracking some of the most comfortable weather conditions that will you find in the ArkLaTex this time of year. After Thursday we will start to see the heat and humidity rise for the region until we are pushing into Heat Advisory territory starting later this weekend and into next week. Along with the rising temperatures rain chances will continue to be limited with only a slight chance of a shower Friday and Saturday. While still relatively quiet, we continue to watch the eastern Atlantic for what could be a slow ramping up of tropical activity over the next week.

We are tracking muted humidity for the ArkLaTex over the next couple of days. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning get ready for some comfortable weather, or as comfortable weather as it can get this time of year across the ArkLaTex. The reason for that of course is the drop in the humidity as high temperatures today will still get into the low 90s after starting off in the low 70s this morning. Along with the more comfortable weather we are tracking ample sunshine making Wednesday a great day to get outside!

Heading through the rest of the week towards the weekend we are tracking another comfortable Thursday before the heat and humidity begin to creep up for the region starting on Friday. Until our winds shift to back out of the south we will continue to see this lower humidity for the region. By Friday our high temperatures should be back into the mid-90s and the humidity will begin to creep up along with a chance of a spotty shower during the afternoon hours, but rain chances remain muted.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast and into next week summer will come roaring back for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures will return to the mid-90s on Friday and that is something that will carry through your weekend forecast as well, save for a spotty shower on Saturday. Sunday the heat will get turned up further as we continue to push higher into the 90s with our temperatures and ‘feels-like’ temperatures continue to move towards 105. Early next week you can expect more of the same with overall dry weather with highs in the upper 90s and it really feeling like its 105 degrees outside. YIKES.

In the meantime, enjoy the comfortable weather we will see today across the ArkLaTex. Have a great Wednesday!

