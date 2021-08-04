Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Shreveporters react to another statewide indoor mask mandate

Some businesses will continue to require customers to wear face masks after the state's mask...
Some businesses will continue to require customers to wear face masks after the state's mask mandate is lifted.(KSLA)
By Kenley Hargett
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As of Aug. 4, 2021, Louisiana is once again under an indoor mask mandate as the state deals with its fourth surge of COVID-19.

Regardless of vaccination status, the mandate applies to all residents ages five and older. The mandate will remain in effect until Sept. 1.

However, Governor John Bel Edwards said he will extend it if needed.

COVID-19 in Louisiana
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has implemented a statewide indoor mask mandate to combat the spread of COVID-19 and the delta variant of the virus.

COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex

Vaccine eligibility includes all Louisiana residents and those from out-of-state, who are 16 years of age and up.

Health leaders worry for NWLA hospital capacity amid fourth surge

State and local leaders are calling it the “fourth surge” as hospitalizations hit a record-breaking number in Louisiana.

Which ArkLaTex schools will have mask mandates, virtual options for the 2021-22 school year

The 2021-22 school year has nearly arrived, and with the fourth surge of COVID-19 in full swing, some school districts are reinstating mask mandates and/or offering virtual learning.

KSLA News 12′s Kenley Hargett spoke with Shreveport residents regarding the return of masks.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, the driver of a white Ford Crown Victoria was making a left turn onto...
Crash causes power outage; driver runs from scene
In a comment on Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards Facebook post, the faculty member expressed her...
NSU professor announces intention to retire after saying on Facebook she wouldn’t care if unvaccinated people die
WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
A judge has ordered former Bossier Elementary School physical education teacher Aubrey Perry...
Former Bossier Parish educator ordered to prison for 50 years for trying to rape a child
Body found in northwest area of Webster Parish identified

Latest News

As of Aug. 4, 2021 at 10 a.m., Willis-Knighton Health System reported 76 patients hospitalized...
Willis-Knighton launches COVID-19 dashboard to track hospitalized patients
Sable Barber (left) said that her 15-year-old son didn't show any typical symptoms before...
Mother of 15-year-old COVID-19 patient pleads for others to get vaccinated
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex