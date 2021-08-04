Shreveporters react to another statewide indoor mask mandate
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As of Aug. 4, 2021, Louisiana is once again under an indoor mask mandate as the state deals with its fourth surge of COVID-19.
Regardless of vaccination status, the mandate applies to all residents ages five and older. The mandate will remain in effect until Sept. 1.
However, Governor John Bel Edwards said he will extend it if needed.
KSLA News 12′s Kenley Hargett spoke with Shreveport residents regarding the return of masks.
