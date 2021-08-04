Yokem Connection
Shreveport woman reported missing by family

Monica Morin has been missing since late July, police say.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently searching for a woman reported missing by her family.

Police say Monica Morin was reported missing the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 4. She was last seen in front of a home in the 1600 block of Cascade Avenue in Shreveport. Morin is described as an Hispanic female who is 4′ 9″ tall and weighs about 220 lbs. She has brown eyes and long, black hair.

Anyone with information on Morin’s whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 or 318-673-6955.

