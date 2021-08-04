Overturned 18-wheeler causes complete shutdown on I-49 near Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation reports an 18-wheeler is currently overturned on I-49. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Overturned semi northbound on I-49 (KSLA)

All traffic northbound just past the Louisiana-Arkansas state line is currently blocked. There is no estimate on when the accident will be cleaned up.

A KSLA reporter on scene not long after the wreck happened says the driver was shaken up, but uninjured.

KLSA will update the story as it develops.

