Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Overturned 18-wheeler causes complete shutdown on I-49 near Texarkana

Overturned semi northbound on Interstate 49
Overturned semi northbound on Interstate 49(KSLA)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation reports an 18-wheeler is currently overturned on I-49. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Overturned semi northbound on I-49
Overturned semi northbound on I-49(KSLA)

All traffic northbound just past the Louisiana-Arkansas state line is currently blocked. There is no estimate on when the accident will be cleaned up.

A KSLA reporter on scene not long after the wreck happened says the driver was shaken up, but uninjured.

KLSA will update the story as it develops.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, the driver of a white Ford Crown Victoria was making a left turn onto...
Crash causes power outage; driver runs from scene
In a comment on Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards Facebook post, the faculty member expressed her...
NSU professor announces intention to retire after saying on Facebook she wouldn’t care if unvaccinated people die
WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
A judge has ordered former Bossier Elementary School physical education teacher Aubrey Perry...
Former Bossier Parish educator ordered to prison for 50 years for trying to rape a child
Body found in northwest area of Webster Parish identified

Latest News

As of Aug. 4, 2021 at 10 a.m., Willis-Knighton Health System reported 76 patients hospitalized...
Willis-Knighton launches COVID-19 dashboard to track hospitalized patients
Aerial shot of the LSU campus
LSU requires students to submit proof of COVID vaccination or negative COVID tests
Sable Barber (left) said that her 15-year-old son didn't show any typical symptoms before...
Mother of 15-year-old COVID-19 patient pleads for others to get vaccinated
Monica Morin has been missing since late July, police say.
Shreveport woman reported missing by family