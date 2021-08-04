Mother of 15-year-old COVID-19 patient pleads for others to get vaccinated

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “He’s a fighter, and I’ll be his side every step of the way,” Sable Barber said regarding her son, Arlando.

The 15-year-old is on emergency dialysis after finding out he caught COVID-19.

“He was complaining of stomach aches,” Sable explained. “He didn’t have any fevers or anything to lead to this.”

She said Arlando nearly collapsed at a doctor’s appointment with his primary care physician. That’s when he was rushed to St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.

Doctors there recommended him to St. Mary Medical Center in Shreveport after testing him for COVID-19 and determining that his “kidneys were shut down.”

Medical professionals have said the Delta variant is attacking younger people. Willis-Knighton Health System previously told KSLA it has seen a 50% increase in pediatric hospitalizations within the past two months.

Sable said her family is not vaccinated and she does not know where her son contracted COVID-19. However, she said her family plans to get vaccinated now.

“At this point, you don’t need to have no symptoms to catch COVID and end up on a death bed,” she said. “Just make sure y’all taking it serious and do what y’all need to do.”

Right now, she said he is responsive and alert, and they’re holding out hope that he will not need a kidney transplant.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.