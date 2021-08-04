Marshall changes Wonderland of Lights season after getting pushback about proposed dates

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — The City of Marshall, Texas, has extended the 2021 season for its Wonderland of Lights by a few days more than what originally was proposed.

The attraction now will operate Nov. 27 through Dec. 23. That means the attraction will begin after Thanksgiving and end before Christmas.

Officials originally had proposed a season that would have started on the same date, Nov. 27, but that would have only run through Dec. 18.

Many residents were upset with the preliminary dates.

“After receiving feedback from the public on preliminary dates released from this year’s festival, the Wonderland of Lights Committee, consisting of city staff and Main Street Advisory Board leadership, met to discuss the dates for the 2021 season,” says a statement the city released Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Now this season’s hours will be 6-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 4-9 p.m. Sunday.

“The Wonderland of Lights 2021 hours of operation have been modified in hopes that this adjustment is met with increased participation from our community,” the city says in its statement.

Mondays are set aside for maintenance. And Tuesdays and Wednesdays are reserved for private rentals with the exception of Dec. 21-23; the venue will be open to the public on those dates.

Special events this season will include the traditional lighting ceremony, the annual lighted Christmas parade, the Wassail Walk and an opportunity to catch a showing of “The Grinch” at the newly renovated Memorial City Hall.

As for the lights that adorn Marshall’s downtown area, they will remain up until the beginning of January 2022.

