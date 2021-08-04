Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Marion schools superintendent calls for change to Arkansas mask ban

McMaster on mask requirement in schools: ‘It’s a height of ridiculosity’
McMaster on mask requirement in schools: ‘It’s a height of ridiculosity’((Source: WHSV))
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Marion School District Superintendent Glen Fenter is calling on Arkansas lawmakers to make changes to its laws regarding mask mandates.

This comes on the heels of 18 positive COVID-19 cases within the district among students and staff leaving over 400 students in quarantine within the first few days of the new school year.

Fenter sent the Arkansas General Assembly a letter Tuesday saying it is impossible for the district to provide adequate social distancing for buses, classrooms and cafeterias due to its number of students.

He closed the letter by asking lawmakers to change their stance on a statewide mask mandate.

“If the General Assembly is unwilling to establish a state-wide mandate, we feel strongly that our communities should be afforded the right to choose their own course. Consequently, we respectfully request that the Arkansas General Assembly take the appropriate action to afford school districts the opportunity to make the decision that they feel best serve the needs of their students and their communities.”

Governor Asa Hutchinson called a special session Wednesday to amend the state’s ban.

While Fenter waits to learn the assembly’s decision, the district is holding a free vaccination clinic to off-put the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

A Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Patriot Arena. The clinic is open to anyone interested in getting the vaccine. The district says it will provide first and second-dose vaccinations.

Health officials attest that the vaccine is the best way to combat the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a comment on Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards Facebook post, the faculty member expressed her...
NSU professor announces intention to retire after saying on Facebook she wouldn’t care if unvaccinated people die
According to police, the driver of a white Ford Crown Victoria was making a left turn onto...
Crash causes power outage; driver runs from scene
WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
A judge has ordered former Bossier Elementary School physical education teacher Aubrey Perry...
Former Bossier Parish educator ordered to prison for 50 years for trying to rape a child
Body found in northwest area of Webster Parish identified

Latest News

clay
DeSoto Parish returns to school
Students and faculty in DeSoto Parish head back to school Wednesday, Aug. 4, one of the first...
DeSoto Parish students head back to class on Aug. 4
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
Caddo public schools to require face masks
NSU professor says she's retiring in wake of controversial COVID-19 comment on social media
NSU professor says she's retiring in wake of controversial COVID-19 comment on social media
Caddo School District lays out its COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-22 school year
Caddo School District lays out its COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-22 school year