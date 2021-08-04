Man shot in arm after argument at apartment complex; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday, Aug. 4, just before 5:30 p.m.

The incident occurred at Oak Meadow Apartments at 1901 Centenary Boulevard.

Officials say a male in his late 20′s was shot in the left bicep after getting into an argument with the suspect. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is believed to have fled on foot. There is no suspect information available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for details.

