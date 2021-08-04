Yokem Connection
Man dies when pickup traveling wrong way on I-20 hits big rig’s trailer

Impaired driving suspected to have been a factor in the crash, Louisiana State Police reports
(Source: Gray TV file photo illustration)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEAR GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) — Impaired driving is suspected to have been a factor in a crash on Interstate 20 that claimed a Lincoln Parish man’s life, authorities say.

Louisiana State Police reports that 32-year-old Braulio Huerta, of Ruston, died in the accident shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 just west of Grambling.

Preliminary investigation shows he was driving a 2021 Toyota Tacoma east in the inside lane of westbound I-20, Master Trooper Michael Reichardt said.

The driver of a westbound 18-wheeler took evasive action to try to avoid the Toyota but the pickup “... struck the rear axle of the trailer in a head-on manner.”

Huerta was pronounced dead on the scene. The big rig’s driver was not injured. Authorities say both had on seat belts when the crash occurred.

“Impairment on the part of Huerta is suspected and toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis,” says a statement from LSP.

Louisiana State Police Troop F has investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 39 deaths this year.

