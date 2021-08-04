Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

LSU says ‘no plans to implement any restrictions’ in Tiger Stadium

LSU Tiger Stadium
LSU Tiger Stadium(Matt Williams/WAFB-T (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sent a letter to season ticket holders to give them a little insight into plans for the upcoming football season and the news was a welcome relief.

“... at this time, there are no plans to implement any restrictions that could impact your game day experience,” the letter read in part.

University officials said they are continuing to consult with campus and state health officials for a normal season inside Tiger Stadium.

They added they will inform ticket holders of any changes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a comment on Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards Facebook post, the faculty member expressed her...
NSU professor announces intention to retire after saying on Facebook she wouldn’t care if unvaccinated people die
According to police, the driver of a white Ford Crown Victoria was making a left turn onto...
Crash causes power outage; driver runs from scene
WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
A judge has ordered former Bossier Elementary School physical education teacher Aubrey Perry...
Former Bossier Parish educator ordered to prison for 50 years for trying to rape a child
Body found in northwest area of Webster Parish identified

Latest News

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, celebrates after winning the final of the men's pole vault at the...
Former LSU track star Mondo Duplantis wins gold for Sweden at Tokyo Olympics
Brooks Curry of the United States starts for a swimming practice session at the Tokyo Aquatics...
Brooks Curry is golden, becomes first Tiger to win gold in Tokyo
The Bayou Classic has been postponed until the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Southern tours newly named Superdome, tickets on sale for 48th Annual Bayou Classic
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic...
Former LSU track star Sha’Carri Richardson appears in Beats by Dre ad
LSU athletes head to Tokyo for the Olympics
LSU athletes head to Tokyo for the Olympics