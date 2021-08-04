LSU says ‘no plans to implement any restrictions’ in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sent a letter to season ticket holders to give them a little insight into plans for the upcoming football season and the news was a welcome relief.

“... at this time, there are no plans to implement any restrictions that could impact your game day experience,” the letter read in part.

University officials said they are continuing to consult with campus and state health officials for a normal season inside Tiger Stadium.

They added they will inform ticket holders of any changes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.