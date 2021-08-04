Yokem Connection
LSU requires students to submit proof of COVID vaccination or negative COVID tests

Aerial shot of the LSU campus
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU President Dr. William Tate IV sent a letter on Wednesday, August 4 to faculty, staff, and students outlining the university’s COVID-19 mitigation protocols for the 2021 fall semester.

Read the letter below:

