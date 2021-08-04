Yokem Connection
KSLA hosts job fair in Bossier City

KSLA hosted a job fair Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
KSLA hosted a job fair Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Those in search of a job were able to peruse a number of opportunities Wednesday morning.

KSLA hosted a job fair Wednesday, Aug. 4 in Bossier City at the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets. Employers such as Alliance Healthcare Group, Johnny’s Pizza, and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, among many others, were out recruiting.

KSLA’s Jade Myers was at the fair Wednesday. Tonight on News 12, hear from people who were out there searching, plus employers with a crucial need to get people hired.

