Heat, humidity, and tropical activity slowly rising back up

(KSLA) - Temperatures will slowly be on the rise again soon. Thursday will be comfy, but not by this weekend. That’s also when the humidity increases too. Plus the tropics are waking up!

This evening will be very pleasant! Look for plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds. I do not expect much rain if any at all! The temperatures will be tolerable in the mid 80s. The lower humidity is what’s making it nice! Try to get out and take advantage!

Overnight, it will be mostly clear early on, but clouds will build up first thing Thursday morning. I believe it will stay dry all night, so not rain is expected. Temperatures will be very nice cooling to the mid to upper 60s! It just might be cool enough to open a window. Maybe!

On Thursday, temperatures will remain just below average. So highs should only be in the lower 90s. Plus the humidity will be nice and LOW! Definitely a nice treat from Mother Nature! It is still hot enough to get heat exhaustion or even heat stroke if you’re not careful. So use plenty of caution. Maybe more now since it will feel so much better outside and you may spend more time outdoors. Don’t let the heat catch up to you! The rain will be quite limited, and most of you will not see any shower activity at all. It should be some very beautiful weather!

Friday will be more of the same, but hotter. Look for more sunshine with a few passing clouds. There will also be a couple stray showers. I have a 20% chance of rain for the day. So, I would not rely on rain, as it will be few and far between. Temperatures will be getting hot again though. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Very close to average for early August.

Over this weekend, there should be little to no rain with plenty of sunshine. I do not expect anything to get in the way of some weekend plans. It will be hot again. The humidity will also be back with hot temperatures in the mid 90s. So, it will likely feel like the triple digits again. There is a possibility we see more heat advisories issued for parts of the ArkLaTex. It should still be a very nice weekend!

Monday and Tuesday are shaping up to have very hot temperatures. It should be back to the upper 90s with the humidity sticking around. So, it will not be very pleasant. There should not be much rain if any at all. I have only a 10% chance for a quick shower both days.

In the tropics, things are starting to wake back up! There are two areas of concern. Off the coast of Africa is one area that we are watching. It has a 30% chance in the next 5 days, while the other in the southern mid-Atlantic has a 20% in the next 5 days. Either way, they are far away from the US and the chances are low. If things continue to ramp up, we will be your First Alert to tell you about it!

NOAA has also released their updated forecast for the remainder of the 2021 Hurricane Season. We are expecting 15-21 named storms, 7-10 of which could be hurricanes, and 3-5 of those could become major hurricanes. This is including the 5 named starts we have already seen so far. This updated forecast is not very different from what we had in May. Continue to stay alert as tropical activity is expected to increase.

Have a Wonderful Wednesday and an even better rest of the week!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.