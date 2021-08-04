Yokem Connection
Finishing touches going up on new Marshall Pet Adoption Center

New Marshall Animal Care and Adoption Center
New Marshall Animal Care and Adoption Center((Source: KLTV))
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Pet Adoption Center is just about to begin finding homes for pets, with a grand opening on Monday.

The new shelter has been several years in the making. It has been financed by the city of Marshall, Harrison County, and private donations. City officials say the present shelter is one of the oldest in the state. The new building’s cost is about 1.6 million dollars. City Manager Mark Rohr says they will work hard to keep it a low kill facility.

We are doing everything we can to promote adoptions. We’ve got a very vigorous program where we send them out across the country. But we’d also like to have success doing that here locally. And we’ll be having a chance to do more of that locally going forward with the new facility,” Said City Manager Mark Rohr.

The new shelter is located at 2502 Travis Street, just east of Highway 59. The grand opening will be held Monday August 9 at 1:00 p.m.

