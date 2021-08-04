Yokem Connection
Deputies investigating crash on La. Highway 3229

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, a wreck on La. Highway 3229 has resulted in serious injury.

The crash is about half a mile from Highway 482. Details at this time are limited, however, there are multiple first responders and deputies on the scene.

Officials are asking motorists to avoid this area.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

