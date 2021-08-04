Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

DA ‘pretty shocked’ by former PE teacher’s guilty plea to amended charge

Parents thankful justice got served without putting their kids through pain, trauma of getting called to testify, prosecutor says
“I was pretty shocked. I didn’t expect it,” Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin...
“I was pretty shocked. I didn’t expect it,” Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin told KSLA News 12. (Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
By Stacey Cameron
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — Once a proud coach and a teacher of young kids, 50-year-old Aubrey Perry Norcross now is a convicted sex offender.

The former Bossier Parish educator’s trial on a charge of first-degree rape was supposed to start Tuesday, Aug. 3.

RELATED: Former Bossier Parish educator ordered to prison for 50 years for trying to rape a child

But in a shocking twist, Norcross surprisingly took a plea deal just before jurors were to hear the attorneys’ opening statements.

It was early fall 2018 when parents whose children attended Benton Elementary heard the news:

“A Benton elementary PE teacher indicted for first-degree rape. Indicted for first-degree rape. His name, Aubrey Norcross. The alleged rape reportedly happened on the elementary campus.”

A teacher and championship coach was under arrest.

Facing 11 child sex charges including rape, video voyeurism, child molestation and indecent behavior with a juvenile. And all of his alleged victims were under the age of 11.

“And this is a perfect example of grooming,” Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin explained. “You know, you build up a level of trust with a small child of that age and then act on it when you think the time is right.”

After spending almost three years in jail, Norcross was finally set to stand trial this week in a Bossier Parish courtroom in Benton.

But moments before opening statements, Norcross made a surprise move.

“I was pretty shocked. I didn’t expect it,” the district attorney told KSLA News 12.

Norcross agreed to plead guilty to one count of attempted first-degree rape of a child, a crime that is sending him to prison for 50 years at hard labor.

“And he has a form of cancer; I’m not exactly sure of the extent of his cancer. So that is, in effect, a life sentence,” Marvin said.

The families of the children who allegedly were Norcross’s victims were in the courtroom Tuesday, the district attorney said. “They were very happy with the plea, everyone that we talked to.”

Those parents are thankful that justice got served without putting their kids through the pain and trauma of getting called to testify on the witness stand, Marvin added.

“To put a kid through that again and relive all that is horrible. And that very well could have been very detrimental to them for a long time,” the prosecutor said. “So we’re very satisfied with it.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just after 6:30 to the Residences of SpringRidge in the 3200 block of W....
Coroner identifies man mortally wounded in shooting at south Shreveport apartment complex
WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man and caused a sedan to crash...
Shooting wounds man, causes traffic accident
Woman fighting for her life after being shot in vehicle in driveway on West 77th
Sarah C. Hale, 41 and Kimberly A. Robbins, 35 both of Marshall died in a crash that took place...
Two Marshall women killed in crash southwest of Fort Worth

Latest News

A judge has ordered former Bossier Elementary School physical education teacher Aubrey Perry...
Former Bossier Parish educator ordered to prison for 50 years for trying to rape a child
In a comment on Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards Facebook post, the faculty member expressed her...
NSU professor announces intention to retire after saying on Facebook she wouldn’t care if unvaccinated people die
Dr. Joseph Bocchini from Willis Knighton speaks on COVID-19 surge & the impact on kids.
Health leaders worry for NWLA hospital capacity amid fourth surge
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
Caddo public schools to require face masks