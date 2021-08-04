Yokem Connection
CPSO: Two men arrested for home improvement fraud

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office have closed two cases of home improvement fraud this week.

Kenneth James Farnell, 55, of Shreveport, was arrested for operating without a license after a victim claimed he did not finish a home repair job. Farnell was paid upfront, causing a $35,645 loss for the victim.

The second case involved Donald Nelson, 63, of St. Martinville. Nelson owns a construction company and hired a subcontractor for a home construction job. However, the subcontractor was unlicensed and failed to complete the work. It is against the law for a contractor to employ a subcontractor who does not have the required license.

The loss to the victim was $23,000.

Both men were arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

