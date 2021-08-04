Yokem Connection
CPSC: Generac recalls more than 325k portable generators due to finger amputation and crushing hazards

The recall involves 6500 watt and 8000 watt Generac portable generators with unit type numbers XT8000E, XT8000EFI, GP6500, GP6500E, GP8000E and HomeLink 6500E portable generators, and DR models PRO 6500M and PRO 6500E portable generators, according to the CPSC.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, Generac has recalled more than 325,000 portable generators due to finger amputation and crushing hazards.

According to the CPSC, the hazards include: an unlocked handle can pinch consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved, posing finger amputation and crushing hazards.

The recall involves 6500 watt and 8000 watt Generac portable generators with unit type numbers XT8000E, XT8000EFI, GP6500, GP6500E, GP8000E and HomeLink 6500E portable generators, and DR models PRO 6500M and PRO 6500E portable generators, according to the CPSC.

The report from the CPSC can be found HERE.

