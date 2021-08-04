Arkansas special session gets underway

(KSLA) — The Arkansas Legislature’s special session kicked off Wednesday, Aug. 4.

As the state’s COVID-19 cases surge, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking lawmakers to focus on the ban on mask mandates in Arkansas.

Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported there were only 25 ICU beds available statewide. There are currently 469 total COVID patients in ICUs across Arkansas, 260 of them are on ventilators.

He signed Act 1002 into law last session. It prohibits mask mandates by the state or any other public entity.

On Tuesday, however, Hutchinson expressed regret over signing that legislation into law.

“I signed it for those reasons that our cases were at a low point, everything has changed now,” Hutchinson said. “In hindsight, I wish that had not become law but it is the law and the only chance we have is either to mend it or for the courts to say that it has an unconstitutional foundation.”

Several legislators have introduced bills to amend the new law.

