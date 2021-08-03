Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

WATCH at 1:30: Gov. Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing

Watch at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Live COVID-19 coverage
Live COVID-19 coverage(KAIT/KWSO)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose R. Romero will update the public at 1:30 p.m. on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.

On Monday, the state set a new record for hospitalizations with 81 people admitted in a single day.

Watch the full briefing live on-air or online here>>>

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just after 6:30 to the Residences of SpringRidge in the 3200 block of W....
Coroner identifies man mortally wounded in shooting at south Shreveport apartment complex
WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man and caused a sedan to crash...
Shooting wounds man, causes traffic accident
Sarah C. Hale, 41 and Kimberly A. Robbins, 35 both of Marshall died in a crash that took place...
Two Marshall women killed in crash southwest of Fort Worth
Woman fighting for her life after being shot in vehicle in driveway on West 77th

Latest News

Dr. Joseph Bocchini from Willis Knighton speaks on COVID-19 surge & the impact on kids.
LIVE INTERVIEW: Infectious disease expert talks about COVID-19 hospitalizations
COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex
Some school districts may require face masks for students during the 2021-22 school year.
Which ArkLaTex schools will have mask mandates, virtual options for the 2021-22 school year
Misinformation is hindering the campaign to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.
COVID-19 misinformation spreads like a plague