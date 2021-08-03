Texarkana school district, Dept. of Health holding back-to-school vaccine clinic

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue to pop up here in the ArkLaTex. One clinic in Texarkana is aimed at getting teens ready for the start of the school.

With the first day of school only days away, Superintendent of the Texarkana Arkansas School District Becky Kessler says they are doing what they can to make school as safe as possible for students and staff.

The district has teamed with the Arkansas Department of Health for a vaccination clinic for eligible students and others in the community. The clinic will be held Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Arkansas High School cafeteria.

“Our biggest concern is that the younger students are starting to have more cases of the Delta variant. So that’s very, very concerning for us and our teachers that are going to have 20 to 25 students in a class,” said Kessler.

Jeremy Courtney, regional director for the Arkansas Department of Health said they are teaming with schools across the state to try and increase the vaccination rate for those in public schools.

“It’s important for children to have the opportunity to be vaccinated because that’s their best defense against the COVID virus. At this point I’m not aware of any shortage of vaccines. I don’t know about the future, but right now we have enough,” said Courtney.

Kessler said they hope to administer 200 doses of the COVID vaccine with incentives to students and staff.

“Our board just recently last week approved a $200 incentive for anyone fully vaccinated before September 1,” said Kessler.

She said you do not have to be a student in the Texarkana Arkansas School District to take part in the clinic. They say they may also schedule another clinic in the near future.

