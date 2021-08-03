Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Sumo scare? Riders say horses might be spooked by statue at Tokyo Olympics

Britain's Harry Charles, riding Romeo 88, competes during the equestrian jumping individual...
Britain's Harry Charles, riding Romeo 88, competes during the equestrian jumping individual qualifying at Equestrian Park in Tokyo at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAMIYOGA, Japan (AP) — Riders say that a life-sized sumo wrestler positioned next to an obstacle on the Olympic equestrian course may have distracted several horses in qualifying for the individual jumping final.

A few pairings pulled up short of the barrier, accumulating enough penalty points to prevent entry into Wednesday’s finals.

The statue is positioned to the left of a jump placed in the corner of the arena.

Hunched over and seemingly ready to attack, the wrestler is facing away from approaching riders, meaning that when they complete a sharp turn to take on the jump, the first thing horse and human see is the wedgie created by the wrestler’s mawashi.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just after 6:30 to the Residences of SpringRidge in the 3200 block of W....
Coroner identifies man mortally wounded in shooting at south Shreveport apartment complex
WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man and caused a sedan to crash...
Shooting wounds man, causes traffic accident
Woman fighting for her life after being shot in vehicle in driveway on West 77th
Sarah C. Hale, 41 and Kimberly A. Robbins, 35 both of Marshall died in a crash that took place...
Two Marshall women killed in crash southwest of Fort Worth

Latest News

This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.
Pentagon on lockdown after shooting near Metro station
LIVE: Biden, Harris to meet Latino leaders, mark El Paso shooting anniversary
OLOL Health System now requiring COVID-19 vaccine for all employees, students
It's been two years since a mass shooting at a Texas Walmart killed 23 people.
Biden, Harris to meet Latino leaders, mark 2nd anniversary of El Paso mass shooting
An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple...
New York Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds