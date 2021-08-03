Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
STUFF THE BUS: Salvation Army collecting school supplies for students in need

The Salvation Army of NWLA is collecting school supplies for kids during its annual Stuff the...
The Salvation Army of NWLA is collecting school supplies for kids during its annual Stuff the Bus event.(WDAM)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is doing what it can to help students in need for the 2021-2022 school year.

During this year’s Stuff the Bus event, donated supplies will be given to Title One schools in Caddo Parish. The Salvation Army hopes to provide supplies to more than 100 kids and/or classrooms.

WAYS TO DONATE

  • Shoppers can visit the Salvation Army’s Registry for Good page and shop for the school supplies that will assist children this school year. Those supplies can then be shipped to the Salvation Army from now until Aug. 9
  • Walmart shoppers who want to physically shop can drop off requested items at The Salvation Army of NWLA from Aug. 2 until Aug. 9
  • Shoppers can participate in the in-person event on Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter (1645 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop). Volunteers are needed for this event. Call 318-424-3200 and ask for Scott McCloud if interested.

