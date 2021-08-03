Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Several people displaced after fire in Marshall quadplex

Several people displaced after fire in Marshall quadplex
Several people displaced after fire in Marshall quadplex(Marshall Fire Department)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall Fire department responded to a residential fire on Tuesday afternoon.

According to fire officials. at 1:52 p.m. firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of Washington Place East. One of the residents informed dispatchers that smoke was coming from the building.

Firefighters were faced with heavy, black smoke pouring from the front entrance when they worked to get inside to battle the blaze.  An interior attack was made and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries, officials say, but several residents have been displaced due to the severity of the fire and damages caused. Red Cross was called to assist them.

“This was a large house modified into four separate living units. Our guys did a fantastic job today. Considering the complexities of fighting a fire in a structure of this age and the modifications made, this could have had an outcome much worse,” said Marshall Fire Chief Reginald Cooper.

The fire is under investigation and there has been no cause determined yet.

Several people displaced after fire in Marshall quadplex
Several people displaced after fire in Marshall quadplex(Marshall Fire Department)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a comment on Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards Facebook post, the faculty member expressed her...
NSU professor announces intention to retire after saying on Facebook she wouldn’t care if unvaccinated people die
According to police, the driver of a white Ford Crown Victoria was making a left turn onto...
Crash causes power outage; driver runs from scene
WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
A judge has ordered former Bossier Elementary School physical education teacher Aubrey Perry...
Former Bossier Parish educator ordered to prison for 50 years for trying to rape a child
Body found in northwest area of Webster Parish identified

Latest News

The Bossier Parish Chamber of Commerce is collecting school supplies to help out teachers.
PACK THE BUS: Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosts back-to-school drive for teachers
The recall involves 6500 watt and 8000 watt Generac portable generators with unit type numbers...
CPSC: Generac recalls more than 325k portable generators due to finger amputation and crushing hazards
Vote for Bossart Bark Park
WEBXTRA: You can help an East Texas dog park win a $25,000 grant
(Source: Gray TV file photo illustration)
Man dies when pickup traveling wrong way on I-20 hits big rig’s trailer
CPSO: Two men arrested for home improvement fraud