Perfect weather will only last until this weekend

(KSLA) - GET OUTSIDE! Conditions could not be much better for early August in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s with low humidity. Plus the rain will be limited. Take advantage while you can!

This evening will be mostly dry with maybe a quick shower or two. Most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry. If you have any plans this evening, you should not need that umbrella. Temperatures will still be pleasant, and will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The humidity will not be too bad either, making it very nice!

Overnight, there will be a few passing clouds with no rain. At times, it will be mostly clear, so it should be a very pleasant night. With the lower humidity, temperatures will cool to the upper 60s to the lower 70s. It should be a nice start to the day on Wednesday.

As we go through Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will remain just below average. So highs should only be in the lower 90s. Plus the humidity will be nice and LOW! Definitely a nice treat from Mother Nature! It is still hot enough to get heat exhaustion or even heat stroke if you’re not careful. So use plenty of caution. Maybe more now since it will feel so much better outside and you may spend more time outdoors. Don’t let the heat catch up to you! The rain will be quite limited, and most of you will not see any rain at all. It should be some very beautiful weather!

Friday will be more of the same. Look for more sunshine with a few passing clouds. There will also be a couple stray showers. I have a 20% chance of rain for the day. So, I would not rely on rain, as it will be few and far between. Temperatures will be getting hot again though. Highs will be in the mid 90s, right about average for early August.

Over this weekend, there should be little to no rain with plenty of sunshine. I do not expect anything to get in the way of some weekend plans. It will be hot again. The humidity will be back with hot temperatures in the mid 90s. So, it will likely feel like the triple digits again. It should still be a very nice weekend!

In the tropics, it is remaining quiet, which is just what we love! However, the Atlantic may be starting to wake up. There are now two areas off the coast of Africa that we are watching. One has a 10% chance in the next couple days, while the other has a 20% in the next 5 days. Either way, it is far away from the US and the chances are low. If things continue to ramp up, we will be your First Alert to tell you about it!

Have a terrific Tuesday and an even better rest of the week!

