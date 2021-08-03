Parents’ lawsuit challenges Arkansas ban on mask mandates

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Two Arkansas parents are suing the state and seeking to overturn its law prohibiting schools and other governmental bodies from requiring face masks.

The parents on Monday asked a judge to issue a temporary order blocking the state from enforcing the law.

The lawsuit calls the ban that Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April unconstitutional.

The lawsuit was filed as lawmakers are preparing to convene to take up Hutchinson’s proposal to partly roll back the mask mandate ban for K-12 schools.

The state has faced growing calls to revisit the ban as its coronavirus cases and hospitalizations grow.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.