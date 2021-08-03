Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Parents’ lawsuit challenges Arkansas ban on mask mandates

Two Arkansas parents are suing the state and seeking to overturn its law prohibiting schools...
Two Arkansas parents are suing the state and seeking to overturn its law prohibiting schools and other governmental bodies from requiring face masks.(Unsplash)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Two Arkansas parents are suing the state and seeking to overturn its law prohibiting schools and other governmental bodies from requiring face masks.

The parents on Monday asked a judge to issue a temporary order blocking the state from enforcing the law.

The lawsuit calls the ban that Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April unconstitutional.

The lawsuit was filed as lawmakers are preparing to convene to take up Hutchinson’s proposal to partly roll back the mask mandate ban for K-12 schools.

The state has faced growing calls to revisit the ban as its coronavirus cases and hospitalizations grow.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a comment on Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards Facebook post, the faculty member expressed her...
NSU professor announces intention to retire after saying on Facebook she wouldn’t care if unvaccinated people die
According to police, the driver of a white Ford Crown Victoria was making a left turn onto...
Crash causes power outage; driver runs from scene
WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
A judge has ordered former Bossier Elementary School physical education teacher Aubrey Perry...
Former Bossier Parish educator ordered to prison for 50 years for trying to rape a child
Body found in northwest area of Webster Parish identified

Latest News

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks remotely to legislators Nov. 10, 2020, in Little Rock, Ark.
Arkansas special session gets underway
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Aerial shot of the LSU campus
LSU requires students to submit proof of COVID vaccination or negative COVID tests
Parents of 3-year-old killed in Minden share hopes they had for their son
Parents of 3-year-old killed in Minden share hopes they had for their son
Officials say 3-year-old Aldravion “King” Taylor was shot and killed following a drive-by...
Aldravion “King” Taylor