PACK THE BUS: Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosting back-to-school drive for teachers
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s time to pack the bus!
KEY DETAILS
WHO: Bossier Parish Chamber of Commerce, Bossier Parish School System, and Advocate Advertising Group
WHAT: School supply drive for teachers
WHERE: Dillas Quesadillas, 2035 Airline Dr., Bossier City
WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Bossier Parish Chamber of Commerce is hosting a back-to-school supply drive in conjunction with the Bossier Parish School System and Advocate Advertising Group. The drive will be held Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dillas Quesadillas in Bossier City (2035 Airline Dr.).
The goal of the drive is to help teachers in Bossier Parish get fully stocked with supplies when families are unable to provide their kids with what’s needed. Items being collected for the drive include:
- Spiral notebooks
- Composition notebooks
- Graph paper
- Manila folders
- Kleenex/paper towels
- Glue sticks/bottled glue
- No. 2 pencils
- Blue or black ink pens
- Red ink pens
- Dry erase markers
- Colored pencils
- Washable markers
- Crayons
- Plastic pencil boxes or pouches
- Cap erasers
- Pink erasers
- Safety scissors for kids
- Index cards (3x5 and 4x6)
- Backpacks
- Headphones (not earbuds)
Supplies will be accepted past the day of the drive and can be dropped off at the Bossier Educational Service Center, located at 2900 Douglas Dr.
