PACK THE BUS: Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosting back-to-school drive for teachers

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s time to pack the bus!

KEY DETAILS

WHO: Bossier Parish Chamber of Commerce, Bossier Parish School System, and Advocate Advertising Group

WHAT: School supply drive for teachers

WHERE: Dillas Quesadillas, 2035 Airline Dr., Bossier City

WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Bossier Parish Chamber of Commerce is hosting a back-to-school supply drive in conjunction with the Bossier Parish School System and Advocate Advertising Group. The drive will be held Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dillas Quesadillas in Bossier City (2035 Airline Dr.).

The goal of the drive is to help teachers in Bossier Parish get fully stocked with supplies when families are unable to provide their kids with what’s needed. Items being collected for the drive include:

Spiral notebooks

Composition notebooks

Graph paper

Manila folders

Kleenex/paper towels

Glue sticks/bottled glue

No. 2 pencils

Blue or black ink pens

Red ink pens

Dry erase markers

Colored pencils

Washable markers

Crayons

Plastic pencil boxes or pouches

Cap erasers

Pink erasers

Safety scissors for kids

Index cards (3x5 and 4x6)

Backpacks

Headphones (not earbuds)

Supplies will be accepted past the day of the drive and can be dropped off at the Bossier Educational Service Center, located at 2900 Douglas Dr.

