Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

PACK THE BUS: Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosting back-to-school drive for teachers

The Bossier Parish Chamber of Commerce is collecting school supplies to help out teachers.
The Bossier Parish Chamber of Commerce is collecting school supplies to help out teachers.(KOLO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s time to pack the bus!

KEY DETAILS

WHO: Bossier Parish Chamber of Commerce, Bossier Parish School System, and Advocate Advertising Group

WHAT: School supply drive for teachers

WHERE: Dillas Quesadillas, 2035 Airline Dr., Bossier City

WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Bossier Parish Chamber of Commerce is hosting a back-to-school supply drive in conjunction with the Bossier Parish School System and Advocate Advertising Group. The drive will be held Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dillas Quesadillas in Bossier City (2035 Airline Dr.).

The goal of the drive is to help teachers in Bossier Parish get fully stocked with supplies when families are unable to provide their kids with what’s needed. Items being collected for the drive include:

  • Spiral notebooks
  • Composition notebooks
  • Graph paper
  • Manila folders
  • Kleenex/paper towels
  • Glue sticks/bottled glue
  • No. 2 pencils
  • Blue or black ink pens
  • Red ink pens
  • Dry erase markers
  • Colored pencils
  • Washable markers
  • Crayons
  • Plastic pencil boxes or pouches
  • Cap erasers
  • Pink erasers
  • Safety scissors for kids
  • Index cards (3x5 and 4x6)
  • Backpacks
  • Headphones (not earbuds)

Supplies will be accepted past the day of the drive and can be dropped off at the Bossier Educational Service Center, located at 2900 Douglas Dr.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just after 6:30 to the Residences of SpringRidge in the 3200 block of W....
Coroner identifies man mortally wounded in shooting at south Shreveport apartment complex
WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man and caused a sedan to crash...
Shooting wounds man, causes traffic accident
Woman fighting for her life after being shot in vehicle in driveway on West 77th
Sarah C. Hale, 41 and Kimberly A. Robbins, 35 both of Marshall died in a crash that took place...
Two Marshall women killed in crash southwest of Fort Worth

Latest News

The Salvation Army of NWLA is collecting school supplies for kids during its annual Stuff the...
STUFF THE BUS: Salvation Army collecting school supplies for students in need
Some school districts may require face masks for students during the 2021-22 school year.
Which ArkLaTex schools will have mask mandates, virtual options for the 2021-22 school year
The event will be held on Aug. 7 at 101 Travis Street during the 4th Annual Ratchet City Music...
Marvkevea’s Learning Center holding backpack and school supply drive
marv
Backpack and school supply drive on Aug. 7