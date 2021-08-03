Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Northwestern State releases statement following staff member’s post regarding COVID vaccinations

In a comment on Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards Facebook post, the faculty member expressed her...
In a comment on Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards Facebook post, the faculty member expressed her frustration over rising COVID numbers due to lack of vaccinations and the possibility of mask mandates and canceled fall events. In part, the faculty member wrote she "wouldn’t care if every unvaccinated person died.”(Northwestern State University)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Northwestern State University posted a statement on its Facebook page in reference to a comment made by a faculty member regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.

In a comment on Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Facebook post, the faculty member expressed her frustration over rising COVID-19 numbers due to lack of vaccinations and the possibility of mask mandates and canceled fall events.

Below is the statement posted by NSU on its Facebook page:

Social media messages from Northwestern personnel who are not authorized to speak on behalf of the university should not...

Posted by Northwestern State University on Monday, August 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just after 6:30 to the Residences of SpringRidge in the 3200 block of W....
Coroner identifies man mortally wounded in shooting at south Shreveport apartment complex
WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man and caused a sedan to crash...
Shooting wounds man, causes traffic accident
Woman fighting for her life after being shot in vehicle in driveway on West 77th
Sarah C. Hale, 41 and Kimberly A. Robbins, 35 both of Marshall died in a crash that took place...
Two Marshall women killed in crash southwest of Fort Worth

Latest News

OLOL mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all employees; BRG requiring vaccine or training
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Dr. Joseph Bocchini from Willis Knighton speaks on COVID-19 surge & the impact on kids.
INTERVIEW: Infectious disease expert talks about COVID-19 hospitalizations
Live COVID-19 coverage
WATCH at 1:30: Gov. Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing