Marvkevea’s Learning Center holding backpack and school supply drive
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than 800 backpacks will be available at the #MarvChallengesYou Backpack and School Supply Drive this weekend.
The event will be held on Aug. 7 at 101 Travis Street during the 4th Annual Ratchet City Music Festival.
Applications for the Markevea T. Campbell Scholastic Award, worth $500, will be available during the event.
To reserve a backpack, visit ratchetcitymusicfest.com
