Marvkevea’s Learning Center holding backpack and school supply drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than 800 backpacks will be available at the #MarvChallengesYou Backpack and School Supply Drive this weekend.

The event will be held on Aug. 7 at 101 Travis Street during the 4th Annual Ratchet City Music Festival.

Applications for the Markevea T. Campbell Scholastic Award, worth $500, will be available during the event.

To reserve a backpack, visit ratchetcitymusicfest.com

