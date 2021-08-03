Heat and humidity slowly rise for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After seeing on and off wet weather across the ArkLaTex Monday we will be warming up and drying out as we go through your Tuesday. This is a trend you should expect to continue through the rest of the week and weekend as well. The mugginess should stay fairly muted through the rest of the week, and may even feel somewhat comfortable on couple of days before the humidity returns in force this weekend. You should expect the possibility of Heat Advisories again this weekend as ‘feels-like’ temperatures rise towards 105 degrees. In the tropics we are watching a weak wave that has just emerged off Africa, but we do not expect much development.

We will get a break from the oppressive humidity for the next few days across the region. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you can leave the rain gear at home as we are tracking drier weather across the region Tuesday. On top of the drier weather we are expecting the humidity to be a little more muted compared to what we saw on Monday. Now while the humidity will be lower we are tracking warmer temperatures as highs will be approaching the 90 degree mark across the region.

As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking generally dry weather and also some what comfortable weather for the region. Temperatures will be moving throughout the rest of the work week until we reach the mid-90s on Friday. The good news that the mugginess will be considerably lower compared to what we saw last week, and it will feel dare I say, comfortable, across the region through Friday. Rain chances will be low save for perhaps a hit or miss shower Friday.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking the return of the humidity with a vengeance across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures over the weekend will be in the mid and upper 90s, but the rising humidity will really make it feel oppressive once again across the region. There is the chance of a shower Saturday, but most of the region will stay dry and the heat will be the story.

In the meantime, get ready for a break from the humidity the next few days. Have a great Tuesday!

