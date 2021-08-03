Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Grand opening set for Marshall Pet Adoption Center

The MPAC is located at 2502 E. Travis Street.
The MPAC is located at 2502 E. Travis Street.(City of Marshall | City of Marshall)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The City of Marshall announced the date for the grand opening of the brand new Marshall Pet Adoption Center (MPAC).

The MPAC is located at 2502 E. Travis Street.

[Marshall, Texas] The City of Marshall is pleased to announce the upcoming grand opening ceremony of the newly-built...

Posted by City of Marshall TX - City Hall on Monday, August 2, 2021

“The MPAC will provide the vital space needed to care for the animals in our community,” reads a news release from the city. “The City of Marshall is proud to have gone from having one of the oldest animal shelters in the State of Texas to one of the newest.”

The event will be held at 1 p.m. on Aug. 9 and will feature ribbon-cutting, speakers and a tour of the new facility.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just after 6:30 to the Residences of SpringRidge in the 3200 block of W....
Coroner identifies man mortally wounded in shooting at south Shreveport apartment complex
WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man and caused a sedan to crash...
Shooting wounds man, causes traffic accident
Sarah C. Hale, 41 and Kimberly A. Robbins, 35 both of Marshall died in a crash that took place...
Two Marshall women killed in crash southwest of Fort Worth
Woman fighting for her life after being shot in vehicle in driveway on West 77th

Latest News

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, celebrates after winning the final of the men's pole vault at the...
Former LSU track star Mondo Duplantis wins gold for Sweden at Tokyo Olympics
The event will be held on Aug. 7 at 101 Travis Street during the 4th Annual Ratchet City Music...
Marvkevea’s Learning Center holding backpack and school supply drive
Prepare for a scorching weekend across the ArkLaTex.
Midweek drop in humidity
vaccinations
90% of hospitalized COVID patients unvaccinated