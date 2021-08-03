Grand opening set for Marshall Pet Adoption Center

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The City of Marshall announced the date for the grand opening of the brand new Marshall Pet Adoption Center (MPAC).

The MPAC is located at 2502 E. Travis Street.

“The MPAC will provide the vital space needed to care for the animals in our community,” reads a news release from the city. “The City of Marshall is proud to have gone from having one of the oldest animal shelters in the State of Texas to one of the newest.”

The event will be held at 1 p.m. on Aug. 9 and will feature ribbon-cutting, speakers and a tour of the new facility.

